(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has made Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s businesses “radioactive,” the Treasury Department’s top sanctions official said Tuesday in testimony aimed at combating criticism that the Trump administration hasn’t done enough to rein in Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

“Targeting these Russian individuals and entities have made them radioactive, as we have made clear to the world that those who choose to continue to do business with them do so at their own peril,” Treasury’s Sigal Mandelker told Senators during a hearing Tuesday.

Deripaska’s net worth has dropped 64 percent this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The U.S. sanctioned Deripaska, along with dozens of Russian tycoons, companies and key allies of Putin in April in the administration’s most significant action to date.

The Trump administration has targeted a “who’s who” of Russia’s most prominent companies, including its largest aluminum producer, United Co. Rusal, and En+ Group Plc. Earlier this month, Deripaska agreed to cut his share in En+ to 48 percent, from 70 percent, and give a majority of the board seats to independent directors, but Treasury rejected the proposal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

To contact the reporter on this story: Saleha Mohsin in Washington at smohsin2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Joshua Gallu, Bill Faries

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.