(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Oleg Deripaska rejected the U.S. Treasury Department’s response to his legal challenge to American sanctions, saying it was “poorly researched.”

A so-called evidentiary memorandum from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, explaining the sanctions against Deripaska and his companies, said the tycoon sometimes acted in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was involved in the energy industry. Metals magnate Deripaska -- who sued the U.S. Treasury and Secretary Steven Mnuchin in March, asking a federal judge to lift the restrictions -- denied those allegations.

"Both claims are patently false," Deripaska’s press service said in a response to the memorandum.

Deripaska is fighting back in a U.S. court against American sanctions that he said are unfairly destroying his global businesses and are based on unproven allegations about his close ties to Putin’s government. Deripaska, the founder of aluminum producer United Co. Rusal, was among the most prominent tycoons hit with sanctions by President Donald Trump’s administration, following the passage of a law to retaliate against Moscow for its meddling in 2016 U.S. elections.

While OFAC cites a decade-old story in weekly U.S. magazine The Nation, saying that Deripaska’s purchase of an aluminum plant in Montenegro was part of a plan to increase Russian influence, the tycoon’s press service said the Balkan nation’s government proposed the acquisition.

The evidentiary memorandum was included in 160 pages of documents filed by the U.S. in the case as part of the administrative record.

Deripaska’s press service also said that OFAC cites a 2007 Financial Times interview, where his comment -- “I don’t separate myself from the state” -- was taken out of context. The billionaire was explaining to the newspaper why he chose to stay in Russia in terms of his attachment to his homeland, according to the press service. Its statement also confirmed Deripaska had a diplomatic passport as a Russian member of the APEC Business Advisory Council.

OFAC’s statement that Deripaska was involved in the energy sector is misleading as his holding company En+ is part of the metals and mining industry, and not linked to oil and gas, the press service said. It does have power stations, which supply aluminum smelters with electricity.

The tycoon filed the claim after OFAC lifted sanctions on En+ and Rusal after Deripaska relinquished control of the companies. Restrictions are still in place on the billionaire and his automaker GAZ Group.

There were no legal grounds for sanctions and the claim creates "opportunities for En+, Rusal and GAZ Group investors, suppliers and customers to recuperate their losses that are well above $15 billion,” Deripaska’s press service said.

