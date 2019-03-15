Deripaska Sues U.S. Treasury to Block Sanctions Against Him

(Bloomberg) -- Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska sued the U.S. Treasury Department and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, seeking a U.S. court order lifting sanctions against him.

In a complaint filed Friday at a federal court in Washington, Deripaska claims he is "the latest victim" of American political infighting over "Russia’s purported interference" with the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He says he’s been unfairly and illegally targeted by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Deripaska’s net worth has dropped by $7.5 billion due to the sanctions, according to the suit.

