(Bloomberg) -- A shift in derivatives trading from the UK to the European Union reflects the impact of Brexit, according to Jerome Kemp, a former global head of futures and clearing at Citigroup Inc.

NOTE: Bank for International Settlements data Thursday showed UK-reported turnover in euro interest-rate derivatives excluding forward rate agreements fell 18%, while volume in euro area countries more than tripled. The increase was particularly large in France and Germany

“These initial findings show that the reality of Brexit is starting to bite on market infrastructure,” says Kemp, who is now President of post-trade processing company Baton Systems

“Banks have set up EU entities, and these entities have been pushing risk back to their UK arms. This has significantly increased the complexity of the transaction lifecycle. An additional legal entity in the chain means that operational processes need to be much faster and more transparent”

