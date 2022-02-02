(Bloomberg) -- The effort to eradicate U.S. dollar Libor is showing results in the derivatives market, where trading volume in options on the main successor rate surged to a record Tuesday.

According to CME Group Inc., which lists the derivatives, 89,700 options on three-month futures referencing the Secured Overnight Financing Rate changed hands Feb. 1. While that still pales in comparison to CME’s options on Libor-settled eurodollar futures, it was more than half the volume for the month of January of about 163,000. The momentum ebbed Wednesday, with volume of about 14,000 at around noon in New York.

The transition to futures and options linked to SOFR, which is designated to succeed Libor in eurodollar settlement, is unfolding at a critical time in the economic cycle. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate next month for the first time in years, and futures are being used to project the rate’s path from there.

The pickup in SOFR options volume follows an increase in trading of the underlying futures, with recent daily volumes consistently around 30% of eurodollar futures volume. That helps allay concern about whether there’s enough liquidity in futures to be able to hedge options positions efficiently. Until this week, SOFR options trading was lackluster.

Tuesday’s highlight was an out-of-the-money call-fly structure costing $550,000. Wednesday’s activity has been concentrated in June mid-curve options.

