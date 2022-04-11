(Bloomberg) -- A panel of dealers and investors in the credit-default swaps market was asked to rule whether Russia triggered a potential “failure to pay” event, in what would be the first step toward a potential derivatives payout.

The so-called Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee hasn’t yet decided whether it will consider the question, which pertains to Russia’s move last week to pay interest on its bonds in rubles. Any ruling wouldn’t in itself trigger a payout on contracts insuring against a Russia default, but it could pave the way later.

Last week Russia’s government made a ruble payment on two of its dollar bonds, after foreign banks declined to process dollar payments. Investors have been scrambling to understand what could trigger the $40 billion of credit insurance contracts linked to the debt as sanctions and regulatory concerns challenge debt repayments.

Russia has been on course for its first external default in a century after the U.S. and other countries imposed wide-ranging sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. The restrictions have frozen its overseas reserves and cut it off from the global financial system.

Earlier Monday, Russian Railways JSC was ruled in default by the derivatives panel after it missed an interest payment. It was the first such decision since Russia was slapped with sanctions.

Russia has blamed the sanctions for impeding its ability to make sovereign payments. It says it has the funds and is being forced into a default by the U.S. and other western nations.

After last week’s ruble payment, S&P Global Ratings cut Russia to “selective default.” That was its last assessment because the European Union has banned ratings firms from coverage of Russia or its companies.

