(Bloomberg) -- Alan Dershowitz lost a bid to dismiss a defamation suit against him by a woman who claims she was forced to have sex with the Harvard law professor while she was an underage victim of Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with friends and acquaintances of Epstein from 2000 to 2002. Dershowitz denies the allegations and has publicly called Giuffre a liar on multiple occasions, leading her to sue him in April.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday allowed Giuffre’s case to go forward, but she disqualified the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP from representing her. Preska ruled that Giuffre, who is also suing over Dershowitz’s claim that she conspired with her lawyers to accuse him falsely, made the lawyers into witnesses in the case. Preska ruled they could not also continue to represent her.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Steve Stroth

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.