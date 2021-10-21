(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he is calling back the Republican-dominated state legislature to take action against employer Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Speaking Thursday in Clearwater, Florida, DeSantis said he wanted to block employers from firing workers over vaccination status.

“That’s something that cannot wait until the regular legislative session next year,” DeSantis said. “It needs to happen soon. And so we will be calling the legislature back for a special session. We want to make sure that individuals in Florida have their livelihoods and their jobs protected.”

