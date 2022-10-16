(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s top aide helped plan flights of undocumented immigrants from Texas to Massachusetts that are now the subject of a criminal investigation, federal probe and lawsuits, newly released public records show.

“You have my full support,” James Uthmeier, the governor’s chief of staff, texted another Florida official who was in Texas arranging the flight, on Sept. 5. Nine days later, the first chartered jet took off from San Antonio with dozens of undocumented immigrants from Venezuela and Peru aboard, headed for the seaside resort of Martha’s Vineyard.

The 150 pages of documents -- released by DeSantis’ office at 9:10 p.m. Friday following a similarly timed release the previous week -- are among the first to point directly at the involvement of top aides in the flights. The documents include photos of migrants waiting to board a jet in San Antonio, their faces blacked out, and partially redacted Department of Homeland Security waivers that they signed. There are also two videos of planes taking off and a TikTok post panning the inside of a packed plane to a reggaeton soundtrack.

The documents include texts to Uthmeier from a second official who shows up as only “LK” and “Larry.” The Miami Herald reported Friday that the official is Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety chief. Calls and emails to DeSantis’ office over the weekend weren’t returned.

Florida used $615,000 of interest earned from federal Covid-19 relief funds to pay a Destin, Florida, aircraft charter company, Vertol Systems Co., to fly the roughly 50 immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, state invoices show.

The documents show Uthmeier communicating about the timing of the flights and also suggested the second official, known as Larry, traveled to Texas to work on the flights. On Sept. 14, as the first flight prepared to leave, the official texted Uthmeier: “All good. Close to departure.” Then, “Wheels up.”

The group of men, women and small children were dropped off in the seaside resort without any warning, sparking condemnation from migrant assistance groups, Massachusetts officials, and Democrats across the country. President Joe Biden accused Republican governors of using people “as props.”

‘Golden Crib’

After the flights left Texas, Uthmeier received photos of migrants and screen shots of texts in Spanish thanking someone named Perla, who has been identified in other media as the person who recruited the migrants in Texas for the flights. “There are all kind of journalists here asking questions,” the person wrote. “I have not said that anyone put me on a plane. I just say I’m here, that’s all.” The person also thanks Perla for everything she’s done to help, and she ends: “You tossed us into a golden crib.”

The flights put the DeSantis administration in the middle of multiple probes into potential wrongdoing. A sheriff in Texas opened a criminal investigation into who had “lured and transported” the migrants and recently declared the migrants to be victims of a crime. On Oct. 7, the US Treasury told members of Congress that it was investigating whether Florida “improperly used” federal Covid-19 relief funds for transporting migrants.

The governor tapped into $12 million of the interest Florida had earned from federal pandemic relief funds that the legislature had earmarked to “facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state consistent with federal law,” according to state documents.

That’s raised questions about how the governor could use the funds to transport migrants who were not in Florida to other states.

One of the key questions being pursued by the Treasury Department is whether Florida was authorized to use the money for Covid relief to send migrants to Massachusetts.

Republican governors in Texas and other border states have been sending thousands of people -- more than 10,000 from Texas alone -- north to Democratic-led cities and states, saying they should help handle the results of Biden’s immigration policies.

DeSantis, frequently mentioned as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, joined in on the practice last summer. He defended his actions in the days after the flights. “We are not a sanctuary state, and we will gladly facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions,” he said in mid-September.

The documents were released in response to public records requests from media organizations and the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

