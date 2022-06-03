(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defended his veto of $35 million in funding for a potential spring training site for the Tampa Bay Rays after the Major League Baseball team last week said it was committed to “actionable change” in the wake of the school mass shooting in Texas.

“I don’t support giving taxpayer dollars to professional sports stadiums,” DeSantis said Friday at a press briefing when asked about the veto of the youth sports complex. “Companies are free to engage or not engage with whatever discourse they want, but clearly, it’s inappropriate to be doing tax dollars for professional sports stadiums. It’s also inappropriate to subsidize political activism of a private corporation.”

The Tampa Bay Rays said on May 26 that it would donate $50,000 to the Everytown for Gun Safety’s Support Fund and use its channels to offer facts about gun violence in the wake of “devastating events that took place in Uvalde, Buffalo and countless other communities across our nation.”

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.

Last week, an 18-year-old man killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas, and a racist attack 10 days earlier at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, left 10 victims dead.

The Tampa Bay Times reported the veto on Thursday as part of DeSantis’s approval of the state’s budget for next year.

DeSantis, widely considered a possible contender for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race, has targeted a series of culture-war, wedge issues popular with his base and has moved to confront companies that oppose them. In April, he signed legislation to strip Walt Disney Co. of its self-governing privileges in the state after the company criticized a law he supported that limits school instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation.

Read More: DeSantis Signs $109.9 Billion Budget with Tax Cuts, State Guard

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.