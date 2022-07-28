DeSantis Is Running for Re-Election in Florida But He’s Focused On a Different Foe: Biden

(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is running for re-election in the Sunshine State in November, but you wouldn’t know it if you just watched his frequent press briefings. The Republican appears to be focused on a different potential challenger: President Joe Biden.

DeSantis is quick to brush off the question when asked directly if he’s planning on running for president, but his words suggest a different story.

“If you could give me a time machine to go back to January 20, 2021, we would just do the opposite of what Biden has done, and we’d be in a better spot,” DeSantis said at an event last month. “We’ve got to start putting the people first over the ideology of the ruling class and the governing elites.”

It’s a pattern that’s become familiar as DeSantis has traveled the state over the past several months with hardly a mention of the Democrats battling it out to oppose him in November. But he regularly brings up Biden, attacking the president’s policies and blaming him for the country’s problems.

At a July 8 event in Cape Coral to highlight an executive order DeSantis signed to lower the cost of prescription drugs, the governor started his speech by blaming Biden for rising inflation and an “anti-American” energy policy that DeSantis said had been designed to “knee-cap” oil production in the country. A week later, DeSantis started another briefing by again blaming Biden for rising prices, which the governor has dubbed Bidenflation.

He also criticized Biden for the rising cost of gas and said the president had made a series of “policy misjudgments.”

DeSantis, 43, is a Florida native and graduated with honors from Yale University before attending Harvard Law School, where he was commissioned as an officer at the US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He was elected to the Congress in 2012 and went on to run for governor in Florida, where he defeated his Democratic opponent in 2018 by only around 30,000 votes out of more than eight million cast.

At another recent event, standing in front of a lectern with a sign that read “Biden’s Border Crisis,” he blamed the administration for what he said was “record human trafficking, record sex trafficking, and record drug trafficking.”

“These policies have been catastrophic,” DeSantis said. His press office attributed the talking points to data it said came from statements by former acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner Mark Morgan and the American Immigration Council, which has acknowledged record apprehensions on the US-Mexico border in 2021 but said in March that “the roots of the current trends began months—and in some cases years—before President Biden took office.”

Nationalize Elections

Sean Foreman, a political science professor at Barry University in Miami, said DeSantis was simply following the Republican playbook to nationalize elections.

“We can all read the polls and see that President Biden is not very popular right now,” Foreman said. “It’s really easy for someone like DeSantis to jump on that and say ‘look at all the turmoil that Democrats are creating, and it’s mostly Joe Biden’s fault.’”

Polls show Democrats are poised to lose control of Congress in the November midterm elections and the president’s approval ratings have slipped below 40%.

DeSantis’s speaking engagements across the country and fundraising also suggest he’s exploring a national campaign, Foreman said. Most recently, DeSantis was reported to have held a closed-door fund raiser in Utah. A local TV station reported contribution levels were $50,000 a person for a luncheon and reception with the governor and $25,000 a couple for lunch, citing an invitation. The DeSantis campaign declined to respond to questions about the number of out-of-state fundraising trips he’s made in recent months.

“Ron DeSantis is more focused on turning MAGA-donors into mega-donors than addressing the problems he’s created for Florida families – a vaccine shortage for kids, the country’s least affordable housing, and soaring costs,” Florida Democratic Party spokesman Kobie Christian said in an emailed statement. “Instead of addressing Florida’s problems, DeSantis is jet-setting without a care in the world.”

The Democratic National Committee didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

DeSantis also has sparred publicly with California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who has often been mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. Newsom, who has said he doesn’t intend to run, started airing ads in Florida this month that say freedom is “under attack” in the state. DeSantis shot back, accusing Newsom of treating California residents like “peasants.”

While many recent polls have focused on how DeSantis would stack up against former President Donald Trump in a GOP primary -- so far he is the only potential Trump challenger to enjoy double-digit support -- he is vulnerable with Floridians on some fronts, which could suggest a closer election this fall than many are expecting.

DeSantis’s staff reiterated last week that he is focused on his current job.

“Governor DeSantis is focused on doing his job as Governor of Florida and running for re-election,” spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said. “He has been asked similar questions many times at press conferences and has never said anything to indicate he is running for any other office except governor.”

50% Approval

In the gubernatorial race, US Representative Charlie Crist and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will battle it out in the Aug. 23, Democratic primary to see who will challenge DeSantis is November. While polls show Crist, a former Republican governor in the state, far ahead of Fried, he still lags behind DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup.

A survey conducted this month by the University of South Florida found that 50% of Floridans approved of the way DeSantis had been handling jobs and the economy, but pluralities disapproved of his work on race relations, the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and unifying Floridians.

The survey of 600 Floridans, conducted July 2 to July 10, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points, showed Florida voters were out of sync with the Republicans on a number of hot-button issues. Over 70% of respondents said they would oppose a federal abortion ban and 92% said they supported universal background checks for all gun purchases.

While the data suggests areas where Democrats might be able to challenge DeSantis, he’s still overwhelmingly popular with voters when it comes to the economy.

A survey by the Florida International University showed that 74.3% of voters said economic issues were the most important to them compared to only 25.7% who said they were focused more on social issues.

“On the issues that matter the most to Floridians, DeSantis is doing well,” said Bethany Bowra, a PhD candidate at Florida International University who worked on the survey. “Overall, it looks like his approval is in a good spot on the things that people are talking about.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.