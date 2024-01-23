(Bloomberg) -- Governor Ron DeSantis quashed a Florida state senator’s proposal to use public funds to help pay for former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal bills.

State Senator Ileana Garcia, a Republican, said on X she’s withdrawing the bill after the Florida governor made clear he would veto it. The proposal, backed by state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, would have created a $5 million “Freedom Fighters Fund” to provide financial support for any Florida resident running for president who faces legal action, meaning Trump.

DeSantis’s reaction suggests there may be limits to his support for Trump. The governor endorsed the former president after dropping his struggling White House bid on Sunday, paving the way for a showdown between Trump and Nikki Haley in New Hampshire’s GOP primary on Tuesday. In return, Trump promised to retire his derisive nickname for the governor, “DeSanctimonious.”

Trump faces 91 felony charges in four separate cases. They range from conspiring to defraud the US in his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to an adult film actress.

--With assistance from Anna Kaiser.

