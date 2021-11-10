(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s political action committee raised $4.7 million in October, extending the Republican’s streak of big-money donations with funds from private equity veteran John Childs and the owner of the San Francisco Giants.

Giants owner Charles Bartlett Johnson, a former chief executive officer of mutual fund operator Franklin Resources, donated $255,000 in the period to Friends of Ron DeSantis, according to a filing with the state. Childs, who retired in 2019 from the firm then known as J.W. Childs Associates, gave $250,000. Another top donor was Thomas Corr, CEO of petroleum blender George E. Warren Corp., with $200,000.

DeSantis, who officially announced Monday that he’s running for re-election as governor, has proved to be a fundraising juggernaut among big-name donors. Beyond the 2022 governor’s race, the flood of money reflects his rising profile as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, as some major GOP benefactors look to turn the page on the Donald Trump presidency.

While DeSantis has relied on wealthy individuals, Trump raises most of his money from small-dollar donations. Overall, the $4.7 million raised by the Friends of Ron DeSantis last month was a slight drop-off from previous months.

