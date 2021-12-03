(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposed reinstating a state military division under his control, an idea he said would give the state flexibility to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.

DeSantis, a Republican, said he wants to allocate $3.5 million in the state’s budget to reestablish the civilian volunteer force, with training and equipment for 200 members. He said the force’s main jobs would include aiding the Florida National Guard in responding to hurricanes and similar events.

But the Democrats seeking to challenge him for the governorship in 2022 immediately blasted the idea. Senator Annette Taddeo called it a move for a “vigilante militia” under his control, while Rep. Charlie Crist likened the idea to creating a “handpicked secret police.”

The Florida State Guard was disbanded after World War II, but DeSantis said other states currently have such forces. He said the force would help respond to emergencies in “the most effective way possible.”

“Some of that will require us to be able to have access and be able to use support in ways that are not encumbered by the federal government or don’t require federal government,” he said Thursday from Pensacola.

Florida House Speaker Christ Sprowls, a Republican, “looks forward to reviewing the Governor’s various proposals” during the legislative session that starts next month, according to Jenna Sarkissian, a spokeswoman for Sprowls. Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo, also a Republican, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

