(Bloomberg) -- In the latest shakeup to Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign, Kristin Davison will depart as interim chief executive officer of the primary super political action committee that supports the Florida governor’s White House bid, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing the change.

She is the third leader to leave in a little more than a week.

Scott Wagner will serve as interim CEO and board chairman of the super PAC Never Back Down, spokesperson Jessica Szymanski said in a statement. Board chair Adam Laxalt and CEO Chris Jankowski both recently resigned.

The change in leadership comes as Fight Right, a new super PAC supporting DeSantis, recently began reserving air time in Iowa.

DeSantis trails GOP frontrunner Donald Trump by more than 48 points nationally, and by nearly 30 points in Iowa, according to a recent RealClearPolitics average of polls.

“Never Back Down has the most organized, advanced caucus operation of anyone in the 2024 primary field, and we look forward to continuing that great work to help elect Gov. DeSantis the next president of the United States,” Szymanski said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Florida governor visited his 99th and final county in Iowa on Saturday afternoon, a tradition associated with Republican Senator Chuck Grassley. DeSantis is betting his ground game in the state will narrow Trump’s lead and fend off former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who is rising in the polls. The caucuses will be held in less than two months.

Politico first reported Davison’s departure.

