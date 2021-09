(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state has acquired monoclonal antibody treatments from GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Speaking Wednesday in Tampa, DeSantis said the state was bolstering its supply in response to cuts in the supply of monoclonals from the federal government.

DeSantis has opened more than 25 state-sponsored sites to administer the treatments.

