(Bloomberg) -- Governor Ron DeSantis said he’s not interested in luring Twitter Inc. to move its headquarters to Florida because it would increase living expenses in the Sunshine State.

The Florida governor made the comments after the state’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis advocated the move on social media and in an April 5 letter to Elon Musk.

“Importing some tech company from San Francisco has not been high on our list,” DeSantis said in a press conference in Jacksonville on Monday. When technology companies like Twitter relocate, they drive up the cost of living for existing residents and the state is instead focused on attracting industrial and manufacturing businesses, he said.

“I’m very supportive of what Elon Musk is doing,” DeSantis said. “He will make that company more valuable, I have no doubt about it, but I don’t want to import that necessarily into the state of Florida.”

Patronis said he would introduce Musk to the state’s business development arm and help him “find the perfect place to start relocating Twitter headquarters” to Florida. Local officials chimed in. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry called on Musk to relocate the company to his city last week, according to local news.

DeSantis made clear on Monday he disagrees. “In terms of bringing Twitter from San Francisco to Florida, that is not something that I’m advocating,” he said.

