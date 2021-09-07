(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday dismissed speculation about his presidential aspirations as “nonsense,” despite widespread reporting that he is laying the groundwork for a White House run.

At a press conference Tuesday in St. Cloud, Florida, he said he was focused on doing his current job amid increasing questions as to whether he would challenge former President Donald Trump in a Republican primary.

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured,” DeSantis said. “I just do my job. You know we work hard.”

DeSantis has become a favorite of national Republicans as he has consistently pushed back against mask mandates and other Covid-19 mitigation measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an early survey, DeSantis came in second only to Trump, the overwhelming favorite. He was the only other possible candidate to break single digits.

Florida is currently facing its worst phase of the pandemic. The state reported 2,345 additional Covid-19 deaths in its latest weekly report Friday, eclipsing any other similar period in the pandemic.

At Tuesday’s event, the governor said Florida has led the country in fighting the coronavirus in ways other than masks, referring to his campaign to open state sites to administer the antibody cocktails. He said other states were “copying us.”

