(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told voters at a town hall in Iowa that Israel should take priority over Ukraine when it comes to the US supporting nations at war.

“Well for me that’s an easy answer, it’s the state of Israel,” DeSantis said Tuesday in response to a question about making a choice between the two countries. He spoke at the CNN event in Des Moines hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy left Washington with no clear commitment that the US would continue support of his country’s battle against Russia’s invasion that began nearly two years ago.

Israel, the governor said, “has the whole world against them.” While acknowledging that Russian aggression posed a threat, he argued that “Ukraine has all of Europe. These European countries need to start pulling their weight.”

The CNN town hall was the first of two the network will do with Republican presidential candidates. Vivek Ramaswamy, an Ohio businessman and author, will be featured on Wednesday. The network will also host the next presidential debate, which will take place in Des Moines on Jan. 10.

DeSantis quickly turned to a favorite topic, problems at the US border with Mexico and again vowed to build a wall to deter migration. He said he would “empower states to enforce immigration law.”

He repeated assertions that border restrictions would curb the smuggling of fentanyl into the US. When the town hall’s moderator, Jake Tapper, said that much of that smuggling is done through ports of entry, DeSantis said “I think not only do we have to worry about the land ports of entry, I’m going to do a maritime task force to try to interdict the precursor chemicals that are being brought into Mexico.”

He did not elaborate on how he would turn away ships carrying the chemicals or where, exactly, the interdiction would occur.

DeSantis, who still holds on to second-place in polls nationally and in Iowa, is betting that his ground game in the early voting state, where he recently completed a tour of all 99 counties, will deliver an upset to fend off the rise of Nikki Haley, a former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor.

Although he remains far behind former President Donald Trump in polls, he has received key endorsements, including from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Bob Vander Plaats, a prominent evangelical leader in the state.

He has doubled down on his claim of being the Republican Party’s most conservative candidate, particularly on social issues such as abortion, where he has been able to distinguish himself from both Trump, the frontrunner, and Haley.

He has also bolstered his profile with his recent participation in a debate against Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, which drew nearly 5 million viewers on Fox News. At the same time, his super political action committee Never Back Down, which has taken on the unusual role of traditional campaign efforts, has dealt with leadership shakeups over the past few weeks.

