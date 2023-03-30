(Bloomberg) -- Ron DeSantis attacked Manhattan’s District Attorney and signaled that Florida wouldn’t help extradite Donald Trump after the former President was indicted in New York over hush money payments to a porn star.

“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” DeSantis, Florida’s governor, said in a tweet that didn’t name Trump.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has also been attacked in recent weeks by Trump over the potential indictment, which relates to payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016 over an alleged affair. He’s said that Bragg is backed by billionaire investor George Soros, a claim that DeSantis repeated in his tweet.

While Trump spent decades in New York, he now lives at his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, since leaving the White House.

He said in a statement that the indictment amounts to “political persecution” and “election interference at the highest level in history.” But his lawyer Joseph Tacopina stated earlier this month that Trump would surrender to authorities if there is an indictment and would not provoke a standoff.

