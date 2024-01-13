(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign sought to reassure donors that his operation in Iowa is strong enough to mobilize voters, even as a new poll shows him losing support and frigid temperatures threaten to dampen caucus turnout.

A memo sent to donors Saturday and obtained by Bloomberg News detailed “surging” momentum in Iowa from an operation of over 1,500 precinct captains, leaders in each of Iowa’s 99 counties and more than 40 endorsements from state legislators. The memo from campaign manager James Uthmeier said he believes the ground operation will translate into a strong performance at Monday’s caucuses.

DeSantis is seeking to upset frontrunner Donald Trump and fend off a burst of interest from voters and donors in former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, despite a series of polls that show support for his candidacy slipping.

The Florida governor slipped to third place behind Haley in the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers released late Saturday. DeSantis notched 16% support, down from 19% in December. Trump retained a wide lead with 48% of support, dipping slightly from 51% last month.

Uthmeier’s memo lodged skepticism about the polling, particularly given rules that require Iowa Republicans to show up in person at a set time to caucus — and the extremely cold forecast for Monday.

“The polls have been historically and notoriously wrong, especially in the unique Iowa caucus,” the memo said. “And any pollster who believes they can predict turnout in these weather conditions is not telling you the truth.”

DeSantis campaigned extensively in Iowa in recent months, and has earned endorsements from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats, who have accompanied him on the trail.

