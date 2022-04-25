(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested he may take more action to limit Walt Disney Co.’s ability to run its own affairs in the state.

DeSantis last week signed legislation that will dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, where Disney operates its Walt Disney World Resort, unless it’s explicitly reauthorized. The company has been locked in a heated dispute with the Republican governor after it criticized a law he backed that limits school instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation.

“That was really the first step in what’s going to be a process to make sure that Disney should not run its own government,” DeSantis said at a press briefing on Monday, rejecting concerns that the company could end up paying less taxes. “Trust me. Under no circumstances will Disney not pay its fair share of taxes when this is done.”

The move has prompted pushback from some local officials in Orange County, where the bulk of Disney’s operations are based. The Fitch Ratings agency and some municipal government experts have suggested that local governments will bear the burden of providing the district’s services, which include water, power and road maintenance.

DeSantis dismissed concerns that Disney could end up paying less taxes, and also rejected the idea that the company wouldn’t be on the hook for the nearly $1 billion in municipal debt Reedy Creek has outstanding.

“Under no circumstances will Disney be able to not pay its debts,” DeSantis said, without providing more details. “We will make sure of that. Do not worry about that.”

In a statement Friday, DeSantis’s office said it wasn’t the “the understanding or expectation” that the law would result in any tax increases for Florida residents. It said that additional legislation would be proposed to “authorize additional special districts in a manner that ensures transparency and an even playing field under the law.”

Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for DeSantis, said Monday that more details of the plan will be finalized in the “next couple of weeks.”

Disney has yet to comment on the legislation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.