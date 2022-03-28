(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that limits instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade, a controversial measure that has drawn criticism from companies including Walt Disney Co. and concern that it could hurt business and tourism in the state.

“We will continue to recognize that in the state of Florida parents have a fundamental role in the education, health care and wellbeing of their children,” DeSantis, a Republican, said at a signing ceremony on Monday. “I don’t care what corporate media outlets say. I don’t care what Hollywood says. I don’t care what big corporations say. Here I stand. I’m not backing down.”

Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, the measure has received widespread attention across the U.S. Supporters say the legislation protects children and gives parents control over their schooling, while opponents say it’s mean-spirited and could harm students.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek faced an internal uproar over his initial decision to refrain from taking a public stand before telling shareholders on March 9 that he opposed the legislation. With the Sunshine State topping pre-pandemic visitor arrival levels, Democratic lawmakers have expressed concern on the potential impact on business and tourism as the Republican-controlled state legislature debates a number of culture-war issues.

“This bill is just another example of the culture wars the GOP has been waging under the guise of parental freedom,” state Senator Annette Taddeo said on March 8. “Ron DeSantis and Tallahassee Republicans sacrificed the wellbeing of LGBTQ+ students in order to appeal to the most radical parts of their base.”

Disney, one of the largest employers in Florida due to its theme parks there, said in a statement Monday that the bill “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law.” The company said it will support efforts to have the law repealed by the legislature or struck down in court.

DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said that the state isn’t worried about potential boycotts.

“No amount of money would convince Governor DeSantis to change his position,” she wrote on Twitter Monday. “He will always stand for parental rights and protecting children.”

DeSantis has criticized what he calls a “false narrative” around the bill and has argued that the words “don’t say gay” aren’t in the actual legislation. The law, officially known as “Parental Rights in Education,” states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade three or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

DeSantis said on March 22 that Disney’s leadership had “bought into a lot of the false narratives.”

The issue was brought up at Sunday evening’s Academy Awards, with the three hosts referencing Florida by saying it would be a “gay” night and then repeating the word multiple times.

“This law won’t stand & we will work to see it removed either by the courts as unconstitutional or repealed by the FL Leg,” Equality Florida, an organization dedicated to ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, said on Twitter Monday. “DeSantis has damaged our state’s reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place for all families, he has made us a laughing stock and target of national derision.”

