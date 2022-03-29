(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed Walt Disney Co. for its criticism of a bill he signed Monday that limits instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade.

“This state is governed by the interests of the people of the state of Florida,” he said at a press conference. “It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives. They do not run this state. They do not control this state.”

Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, the measure has received widespread attention across the U.S, with supporters saying it protects children while opponents argue it could harm them. Disney, one of Florida’s biggest employers because of its theme parks there, said in a statement Monday that the bill “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law.”

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek faced an internal uproar earlier this month because of his initial decision to refrain from taking a public stand before telling shareholders on March 9 that he opposed the legislation. Chapek told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting that he had spoken with DeSantis and that he and some of the company’s employees planned to meet with the governor to discuss the legislation.

That meeting hasn’t happened, Christina Pushaw, press secretary for DeSantis, said in a text message on Monday evening. She said the governor only agreed to meet “if they keep the discussion to facts about what’s actually in the legislation -- not false partisan narratives.”

Disney, which is based in Burbank, California, said it would work to have the bill repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.

“If this was such an affront, why weren’t they speaking up at the outset?” DeSantis said on Tuesday. “For them to say they’re going to actively work to repeal substantive protections for parents, as a company that is supposedly marketing its services to parents with young children. I think they crossed the line.”

