(Bloomberg) -- An LGBTQ civil rights group sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, accusing the Republican of trying to “control young minds” through government censorship.

The law, which prohibits discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, violates the U.S. Constitution by preventing LGBTQ individuals from living “their true identities in school,” Equality Florida said in a complaint filed Thursday in Tallahassee.

The ban is an “an unlawful attempt to stigmatize, silence, and erase LGBTQ people in Florida’s public schools,” the group alleges. “It seeks to do so by imposing a sweeping, vague ban covering any instruction on ‘sexual orientation and gender identity,’ and by constructing a diffuse enforcement scheme designed to maximize the chilling effect of this prohibition.”

The lawsuit comes amid a growing nationwide battle over LGBTQ rights, particularly in regards to transgender youth and trans women and girls in sports.

The governor’s press office didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. DeSantis has previously said the law is necessary to protect the rights of parents who do not want their children to be instructed about issues related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, signed the bill March 28, drawing criticism from companies including Walt Disney Co. and concern that the law could hurt business and tourism in the state.

Equality Florida is represented in the suit by National Center for Lesbian Rights, which successfully sued to block similar laws in Utah, South Carolina and Arizona.

