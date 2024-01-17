(Bloomberg) -- One of the super PACs supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid laid off staff across-the-board on Wednesday morning, shortly after the governor’s distant second place finish in the Iowa caucuses.

The job cuts came as both DeSantis and his top aides insisted he has enough money to sustain his bid through early March, when several states hold their primaries on a single day called Super Tuesday.

The super PAC called “Never Back Down” is trying to cut spending after it transferred a bunch of money to one of the new super PACs supporting DeSantis’ presidential bid called “Fight Right,” according to two people briefed on the layoffs, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the moves.

It was unclear exactly how many staffers lost their jobs at Never Back Down.

Fight Right is responsible for much of the new advertising and was formed by Florida allies of the governor, after the campaign and the candidate were unhappy with Never Back Down’s strategy and performance and what they considered unflattering leaks of key information.

The campaign held a national finance call Tuesday, during which it tried to reassure donors it was prepared to compete through March. On Saturday, it hosted a similar donor dinner in Iowa.

New Hampshire, the next state on the GOP nominating calender, holds its primary on Jan. 23. A poll from the University of New Hampshire for CNN earlier this month showed Nikki Haley in striking distance of former President Donald Trump there with 32% support to his 39% and DeSantis at only 5%.

The DeSantis campaign instead aims to beat Haley in South Carolina, where he trails her by a narrower margin, an outcome aides say will lead to a one-on-one contest with Trump.

One donor said the path to winning the Republican nomination seemed increasingly narrow, even though DeSantis did better in Iowa than a Des Moines Register poll had predicted. Trump still beat him in the caucuses by roughly 30 percentage points and holds a commanding lead in polling for the next few primary states.

Several of the Iowa staffers from Never Back Down have been deployed to other early states, and the organization is considering cutting some third-party consultants and vendors to consolidate its resources.

“Never Back Down continues to host a slew of events on the ground for Gov. DeSantis in South Carolina, New Hampshire, and beyond aligned with our core mission of mobilizing grassroots field operations in those states,” said Never Back Down CEO Scott Wagner in a statement. “We’ve mobilized several members of our robust Iowa team over to the other early primary states to help in these efforts and will continue working to help elect Gov. DeSantis, the most effective conservative leader in the race, our next President.”

Outside funding for the Florida governor has been divided among three super PACs as controversy mounted for Never Back Down last year.

