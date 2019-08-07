(Bloomberg) -- Designer Donatella Versace has bought the villa of Italy’s Mondadori publishing dynasty for $5 million, a property visited by legends such as Walt Disney and Ernest Hemingway.

Versace, chief creative officer of the company founded by her late brother Gianni, purchased the 1,400-square-meter (15,000-square-foot) villa on the banks of Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, according to a statement from real estate firm Engel & Volkers.

The Mondadori family purchased the villa in the 1920s. Famous writers who’ve stayed at the property have included George Simenon and Thomas Mann. The lakeside four-floor villa has 50 rooms, including 20 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

