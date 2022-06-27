Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- California’s Silicon Valley is both a place and a philosophy. It’s hailed as *the* place for US tech startups to get funding and attract talent. VCs, or venture capitalists, are integral to this mythology. These are the people who provide the private capital - billions of dollars worth - so tech startups can chase the next big thing. Despite the volatile crypto market, some of those VCs are still betting big on the potential of the blockchain.

Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller joins this episode for a look at how crypto is influencing VC—and vice versa.

