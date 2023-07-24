Despite Protections, Rhinos Are Being Hunted for Their Horns: Big Take Podcast

For years, park rangers in South Africa have tried to stop poachers who kill rhinos for their valuable horns. But it’s impossible to keep up–and rhinoceros populations have continued to fall. Bloomberg Businessweek contributor Jonathan Franklin reports that now, the rangers are taking a creative new approach to outmaneuver the poachers—and protect the animals.

