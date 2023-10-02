(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

Even with a looming recession, high interest rates and a tight labor market, small businesses have been opening at record rates over the last few years, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. They’ve also been the primary driver of job creation in the US. Bloomberg reporter Enda Curran dug into why small businesses are having a moment—and the challenges owners are facing in this uncertain economy. Plus, meet the owners of a bakery and a microbrewery who discuss how they’ve been keeping their businesses afloat.

