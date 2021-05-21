(Bloomberg) -- Australian academic Yang Hengjun will face trial in China for espionage next week, a development that is sure to strain already fraught ties between Beijing and Canberra.

In a statement Friday, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that the government had been notified by Chinese authorities that Yang will face trial on May 27 over allegations of espionage.

“We have conveyed to Chinese authorities, in clear terms, the concerns we have about Dr Yang’s treatment and the lack of procedural fairness in how his case has been managed,” Payne said. “The Australian Government will continue to advocate strongly for Dr Yang’s rights and interests and to provide consular assistance to Dr Yang and his family. Our thoughts are with them during this extremely difficult period.”

