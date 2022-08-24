(Bloomberg) -- Guinea’s former central bank Governor Lounceny Nabe, who was charged in March with embezzlement and violating public procurement rules, has been freed on bail.

Nabe has one month to pay the bail, Maurice Onivogui, deputy prosecutor of the Economic and Financial Offenses Repression Court, said by phone on Wednesday.

Nabe served as governor of the West African nation’s central bank from 2010 to December 2021. He was detained in connection with a gold-refining contract signed with Belgian company Affinor BVBA, and the whereabouts of 3.1 tons of gold.

“The arrest of Nabe for the 3 tons gold case of the central bank is just ridiculous,” his lawyer Sidiki Berete said by phone. “Investigators know the gold does exist at Affinor.”

Berete plans to request a “medical evacuation” for Nabe outside of Guinea.

