Latest developments

British-Iranians Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were freed by Iran Wednesday, lending momentum to diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers.

Their return to the U.K. came a day after Russia said it received U.S. guarantees that its atomic partnership with Iran wouldn’t be hit by sanctions imposed over Ukraine -- clearing another hurdle to a deal. It also followed the U.K. paying a longstanding $530 million debt to Iran related to a defense deal.

Within hours of the detainees’ release, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the end of nuclear negotiations in Vienna was “very close.”

World powers and Iran froze efforts to revive the 2015 accord on Friday amid growing tensions between the White House and the Kremlin. This week’s developments have revived expectations of an imminent breakthrough.

Eurasia Group increased its odds of a deal to 80% from 65%. “A deal could come together quite quickly -- potentially as soon as this week,” Eurasia analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Latest coverage

Oil

Oil rose after a three-day slide as expectations of a breakthrough in Ukraine cease-fire talks ebbed. The war has severely disrupted Russian oil flows, and the International Energy Agency predicted output from the OPEC+ member will drop by about a quarter next month.

Traders had turned more bearish in recent days amid a Covid-19 resurgence in China. The prospect of an Iranian deal has also weighed on markets and added to volatility in prices.

An Iran deal could bring more than 1 million barrels of oil per day back onto global markets. That would offer significant relief, but implementation would likely be staggered over a few months.

