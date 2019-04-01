{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Detour Gold names new permanent CEO after Paulson-led proxy battle

    The Canadian Press

    Gold bars sit in a stack as an employee pours molten fine gold into an ingot mold during gold bar production at Oegussa GmbH's gold and silver separating plant, a unit of Umicore SA, in Vienna, Austria, on Friday, Jan. 16, 2015. The Swiss central bank's surprise move to abandon the franc's cap against the euro sent investors rushing to gold as a haven from swings in currencies.

    Gold bars sit in a stack as an employee pours molten fine gold into an ingot mold during gold bar production at Oegussa GmbH's gold and silver separating plant, a unit of Umicore SA, in Vienna, Austria, on Friday, Jan. 16, 2015. The Swiss central bank's surprise move to abandon the franc's cap against the euro sent investors rushing to gold as a haven from swings in currencies. , Photographer: Lisi Niesner/Bloomberg

    TORONTO -- Detour Gold Corp. (DGC.TO) has named a new CEO after an activist investor helped push for a leadership shake-up last year.

    The company says Michael McMullen will come on as chief executive and director on May 1, pending his authorization to work in Canada.

    Hedge fund Paulson & Co. won out in a proxy battle last December that saw five Paulson-nominated directors approved to take control of the company's future.

    Detour Gold Corp. interim CEO Michael Kenyon resigned in December following the proxy vote, after which board member Bill Williams stepped into the role of interim CEO.

    Paulson & Co. had launched the proxy campaign months earlier after expressing frustration with what it said was the company's inability to properly manage shareholder assets.

    Company CFO James Mavor said in February that he would resign from the company in mid April.