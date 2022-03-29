(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV’s Jeep plant in Detroit received another air quality violation, the fourth in less than a year after residents in the surrounding neighborhood complained of paint fumes.

An investigator from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Michigan’s environmental regulator, issued the violation notice after inspecting the area last week. The department found “objectionable” odors that were of “sufficient intensity, duration and frequency to constitute an unreasonable interference with the comfortable enjoyment of life and property,” according to the notice.

The state is already taking enforcement action against the company over the Mack Ave. Jeep plant, which ramped up production of the Jeep Grand Cherokee last summer, after inspectors found that faulty ductwork in the paint shop had allowed excess paint odors to escape into the surrounding neighborhood. Residents say the fumes made them sick.

The Environmental Protection Agency is also investigating EGLE after residents filed a complaint arguing the pollution permitting process for the plant violated their civil rights.

“Stellantis continues to address concerns about our Mack Assembly Plant with urgency,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We are implementing the corrective actions submitted to EGLE on Jan. 7 and will continue to work with the agency to resolve this issue in a timely manner.”

The latest violation notice, dated March 24, was reported earlier by Crain’s Detroit Business.

