(Bloomberg) -- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s surprise announcement that he would turn down 6,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine seemed like selfless allocation of a precious commodity: Other parts of the state need it, and he isn’t hoarding.

But Duggan may have set up Detroit for trouble later this year by telling the city’s residents that the J&J single shots aren’t as effective as the double-dose versions from Pfizer and Moderna -- counter to the advice of the nation’s top Covid-19 expert, Anthony Fauci.

“Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best,” Duggan said at a March 2 press conference. “I am going to do everything I can to make sure that residents of the city of Detroit get the best.”

Duggan’s statement put the administration of President Joe Biden in an awkward position -- having to distance itself from the Democratic leader of a major city that was key to getting Biden elected, and undercutting the White House’s message that Americans should take whatever vaccine they can get first.

At a White House briefing Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was adamant: “There are three approved vaccines. They all are safe and effective. They prevent severe disease and death.”

Referring to Duggan, she added: “There was a bit of a misunderstanding -- he was going to go out and speak publicly about accepting vaccines. I’m not sure if that’s happened yet.”

Earlier Friday, other administration officials said they’d spoken to Duggan and that his remarks were misconstrued.

“That was a misunderstanding,” said Biden coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt. “In fact, he is very eager for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and I think we would reiterate the message that for all of us, the first vaccine we have an opportunity to take, it makes absolute sense to take.”

He added:”I think people understand the fact that they are not directly comparable given the time periods with which they were tested -- and that they all make it past the most important test, which is that they are able to prevent disease, and particularly severe disease and death.”

At the same briefing, Fauci said the only way to compare the vaccines effectively “is by having head-to-head comparisons in a clinical trial, which was not done.”

Problematic Message

Duggan’s message could be particularly problematic in Detroit, a city whose population is almost 80% African American. Across the country, surveys show that Black people have been less likely than other racial groups to get the vaccine. Duggan may have given Detroit residents another reason to avoid the shot.

J&J’s formula at first glance looks less effective than the vaccines from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. It was found to be 72% effective in preventing moderate-to-severe Covid-19 cases in the U.S., and 66% effective globally. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna respectively touted 95% and 94% efficacy in preventing symptoms of the disease.

Yet it’s impossible to directly compare results. J&J conducted the largest Covid-19 vaccine trial to date, including at dozens of sites in South Africa and Brazil, pitting its vaccine against mutant strains of the virus that the earlier vaccines weren’t tested against. The 43,000-plus participant study began enrollment in September and reported results in late January.

Across all regions, including places where more transmissible variants have spread, the vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe disease after 28 days. Further, it demonstrated complete protection against all Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths.

