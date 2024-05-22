(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bahn AG has received a handful of confirmatory bids for its DB Schenker logistics unit, which could fetch more than €15 billion ($16 billion) in one of Europe’s largest deals this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

A consortium led by CVC Capital Partners Plc and Carlyle Group Inc. submitted an offer valuing the business at around €14 billion, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private. The private equity firms have been in talks to team up with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore wealth fund GIC Pte, according to the people.

Schenker’s European rivals DSV A/S, AP Moeller-Maersk A/S and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. have also placed separate bids, the people said. Some of the strategic bidders are seen to be less aggressive on price than the private equity consortium, according to the people.

Deutsche Bahn is currently evaluating the latest round of offers it received for the potential sale — nicknamed Project Nova — and aims to whittle down the list of suitors by next week, the people said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Saudi shipping company Bahri and ADQ, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund that owns AD Ports Group, had reaffirmed their interest by the deadline.

“In recent weeks, bidders had the opportunity to refine their non-binding offers for DB Schenker based on comprehensive information,” Deutsche Bahn said in an emailed statement. “These confirmed, non-binding offers have now been submitted and are being carefully evaluated before the next phase of the sale process begins promptly. The process is running according to plan.”

Spokespeople for the CVC-Carlyle consortium, ADQ, GIC and MSC declined to comment. A representative for Maersk said the company will explore all opportunities to grow, declining to comment further. Spokespeople for Bahri and DSV didn’t immediately respond to queries.

--With assistance from Sanne Wass, Alessandro Speciale and Archana Narayanan.

