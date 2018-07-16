(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG said it expects net income of 400 million euros ($468 million) and income before income taxes of about 700 million euros for the second quarter, above analyst estimates.

The results -- which the bank said are “considerably” above forecasts -- triggered a regulatory filing in according with guidelines from the German regulator. The bank said analysts expected it to post net income of 159 million euros and income before income taxes of 321 million euros. Deutsche Bank shares soared as much as 6.1 percent after the news.

Deutsche Bank shares had been trading near the record low they hit last month, after a tumultuous management reshuffle and plan to reduce its global presence failed to win over investors. The lender is cutting at least 7,000 jobs and paring back businesses in the U.S. and Asia after three attempts to restore profitability in recent years ended up eroding revenue.

“Management believes that these results demonstrate the resilience of the franchise,” Deutsche Bank said in the filing.

