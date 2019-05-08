(Bloomberg) -- Stichting Vestia, a Dutch affordable-housing provider that nearly collapsed as a result of derivatives losses, said Deutsche Bank AG is responsible for bribery in a London lawsuit.

The bank paid 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) in commissions to a Dutch company, First in Finance Alternatives, Vestia alleges. About 1.75 million euros of that went to Vestia’s treasury and control manager Marcel de Vries, who single-handedly conducted Vestia’s derivatives trading, the housing group said.

The bank may have paid commissions to First in Finance Alternatives -- referred to as FIFA -- at De Vries’ personal request, Vestia said in court filings for a hearing in London on Wednesday, where it accuses the bank of “wining and dining and entertaining him to an excessive degree.”

The bank either knew or suspected that De Vries was benefiting from fees paid to FIFA, and “dishonestly continued to pay commission nonetheless,” Vestia said. In any case, the bank used FIFA as an agent to encourage transactions involving the housing group, so is “vicariously liable” for bribes paid by FIFA, Vestia said.

Vestia lost more than 2 billion euros on derivatives trades, of which “a substantial part” came from trading with Deutsche Bank, it said in its filings. The lawsuit aims to recoup some of that money on the grounds that the bribes meant some transactions were flawed. It’s claiming for 840 million euros in damages for bribery.

No one at Deutsche Bank knew about the bribery, the bank said in its filings for the case. It said the lawsuit is a “strained and unsustainable attempt” by Vestia “to recover the losses on its derivatives by any means, including by creating a fallacious link between those losses and the separate matter of FIFA’s bribery of Mr. De Vries.”

“Vestia’s allegations are without basis and we deny them in the strongest terms,” a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Vestia’s bribery case comes from its discovery that De Vries was taking a share of the fees that Arjan Greeven, an intermediary trading under the name ‘FIFA’, received from various banks in connection with Vestia’s trading, according to the bank’s filings.

Greeven “confessed his wrongdoing to the Dutch authorities in March 2012,” and in July 2018, he and De Vries were convicted of bribery in the Netherlands, the document said. They are appealing in the case.

Phone numbers for Greeven and FIFA no longer worked, Bloomberg found when trying to reach them. No information on FIFA was available at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce.

--With assistance from Ruben Munsterman.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kaye Wiggins in London at kwiggins4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Christopher Elser, Wout Vergauwen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.