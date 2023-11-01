(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s defense of the yen is unlikely to work, according to Deutsche Bank AG’s global head of foreign exchange research, who compared the currency to the two worst performers in emerging markets over the past decade.

“A simple glance of the yen’s drivers — yields and external accounts — puts the Japanese yen in the same league as the Turkish lira and Argentinian peso,” said George Saravelos in a note to clients. “Japanese intervention to defend the yen will at best be ineffective and at worst make the situation worse.”

Likening the yen to developing country currencies that have both depreciated by more than 90% against the dollar over 10 years is striking, given its traditional status as a haven for international investors. The yen is the third-most traded currency globally and Japan is the world’s fourth-largest economy.

The yen posted its biggest one-day drop since April on Tuesday after a tweak by the BOJ to its cap on bond yields underwhelmed investors expecting policy tightening and suggested any move away from an ultra-loose stance would be slow and gradual. Masato Kanda, Japan’s top currency official at the finance ministry, said Wednesday that authorities are ready to act if needed.

Saravelos said any currency intervention by Japanese officials may further boost the US dollar. He predicts that capital outflows from Japan will accelerate as local yields adjusted for inflation move deeper into negative territory.

“The last two years’ broad yen underperformance can only reverse when one simple thing happens: the Bank of Japan starts hiking rates, and far more than a tiny move to zero.”

