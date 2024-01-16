(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said the lender believes deals would be good for the banking industry but the environment isn’t conducive.

“For a long time, we’ve been proponents of consolidation in the industry but we’ve also said that conditions, preconditions have to be in place for that to happen,” von Moltke said in a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, responding to a question about a Bloomberg News story last week. “Some of the coverage since the article on Friday has pointed out that preconditions in Europe are quite difficult across a number of different dimensions,” he said.

“We’ll continue to watch the space,” von Moltke said, while declining to comment on any deal considerations specifically.

Germany’s largest lender has recently stepped up internal discussions about potentially buying another European lender as Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing explores ways to accelerate growth and boost the lender’s lagging share price, Bloomberg News reported.

Potential targets on the internal list include Commerzbank AG and ABN Amro Bank NV, though there are significant hurdles to any tie-up and the chances of a mega-transaction ultimately being consummated are currently low, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

On Tuesday, von Moltke said one obstacle to M&A was the requirement to value the target’s assets and liabilities at market prices. The recent increases in interest rates have widened a “fair value gap” that provides a “strong financial argument” against deals, von Moltke said.

That gap would lead to charges well above €10 billion ($10.9 billion) in a transaction involving Commerzbank, Bloomberg has reported, citing estimates from people familiar with the matter.

Sewing currently pursues a standalone strategy that anticipates only moderate growth. While the lender has boosted profitability and increased investor payouts since Sewing took over almost six years ago, its stock has remained largely stagnant since then.

