(Bloomberg) -- Global banks including BNP Paribas SA’s BNL unit, Credit Agricole SA and Deutsche Bank AG will provide the funding for a plan by Italian fashion tycoon Diego Della Valle to buy out the remaining shares in Tod’s SpA, the high-end Italian shoemaker he founded.

The Della Valle family will put up a 49% stake in Tod’s as collateral for a 420 million-euro ($409 million) loan to fund its bid to buy out the portion of the company it doesn’t own, according to a regulatory filing Friday

Della Valle, 68, built Tod’s up from his grandfather’s cobbler’s shop starting in the 1970s, creating a global fashion player that also owns the Hogan, Roger Vivier and Fay brands.

But the company has struggled in recent years to compete with bigger luxury brands, and the bid for the rest of the stock is part of a plan to delist the shares.

Read more: Tod’s Founder Della Valle Bids to Delist Italian Shoemaker

The offer, which covers a stake of about 26%, is scheduled to start Sept. 26 at 40 euro per share, according to the filing. Tod’s, based in Italy’s central Marche region, has been listed on the Milan exchange since 2000.

