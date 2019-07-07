(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s bond traders may not be suffering the same fate as many of their equities colleagues. But big changes are still being made -- and among the top ranks.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing announced a sweeping restructuring plan Sunday that includes a plan to “resize” fixed-income operations. The likely departure of fixed-income trading head John Pipilis will concentrate power in the hands of Ram Nayak, who’s been the senior-most bond-trading employee at the investment bank, where he’s worked since 2009. He’ll lead fixed-income and currency sales and trading, reporting to Sewing, Deutsche Bank said Sunday. James Davies, head of Americas fixed income, also is expected to stay on board, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

While Deutsche Bank said that the rates business will face reductions, credit and foreign-exchange products are particularly relevant for corporate clients across the globe. In the first quarter, Deutsche Bank’s fixed-income business fared worse than those of peers. The German lender has posted three years of declines for the business, ending last year with less a third of the revenue generated in 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts have said they’re concerned about the bank’s inability to turn the business around.

Pipilis has been a deputy to investment-bank head Garth Ritchie, who’s leaving Deutsche Bank. Pipilis, who has been at Deutsche Bank for more than a decade, last year stepped into the fixed-income oversight role previously held by Nayak.

