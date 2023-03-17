(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG kept its bonus pool for last year little changed, as a good year for traders made up for a slump in the business of advising on capital raising and mergers.

Germany’s largest lender awarded €2.13 billion in bonuses to staff for their performance in 2022, it said in its annual report published Friday. That compares with €2.1 billion granted a year earlier. Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing was paid €8.93 million, a 1.4% increase.

European banks are less generous with variable compensation after mixed results in 2022, with trading revenue lifted by market volatility while a slump in stock and bond issuance hurt fees for advising on those deals. UBS Group cut its pool by 10% while Credit Suisse Group AG slashed it by 50%. Italy’s UniCredit SpA is one of the few exceptions, raising variable compensation 20% after beating expectations and increasing shareholder returns, Bloomberg has reported.

At Deutsche Bank, the bonus decision caps a year in which the trading unit, led by Ram Nayak, cemented its role as the biggest revenue engine. By contrast, income plunged in the unit advising companies on acquisitions and raising capital, headed by Mark Fedorcik, as higher interest rates eroded appetite for such deals.

Rates traders received some of the biggest increases in bonuses, with currency traders and the emerging markets desks also seeing rises, albeit smaller ones, Bloomberg reported previously. The financing business was roughly flat and the pool for credit traders was cut, people familiar with the matter have said.

Deutsche Bank has said it expects revenue in fixed-income trading to drop this year after a very strong 2022, with Sewing saying Wednesday that he’s now focused on “consolidating” the unit’s recent market share gains. He also said he expects a rebound in the origination and advisory business.

