(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is pointing to a business it wants to grow -- outside the traditional confines of banking.

The German lender, which has been shrinking staff and operations internationally, bought a stake in U.S. technology startup ModoPayments so it can move funds outside of banking channels. Deutsche Bank said the deal will help it connect to digital platforms run by Jack Ma’s Alipay, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat, PayPal Holdings Inc. and M-Pesa.

“Modo’s technology will allow us to provide new transaction services and payment alternatives for the rapidly growing digital economy,” Michael Spiegel, Deutsche Bank’s head of cash management, said in a statement that didn’t disclose terms of the acquisition.

Modo, founded in 2010, is based in Dallas. The move by Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank expands the lender’s existing digital payments business, which sends funds between companies and consumers.

“Payments are the bloodline of banking,” John Gibbons, head of transaction banking at Deutsche Bank, said in the statement. “Going forward, we will be able to directly process payments to mobile wallets and app-based payment solutions.”

