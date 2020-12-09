(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG said its trading unit’s surge continued into the fourth quarter and will help boost growth through 2022 as Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing relies increasingly on the investment bank for his turnaround plan.

Sewing on Wednesday upgraded the outlook for the securities unit, forecasting 8.5 billion euros ($10.3 billion) of revenue in two years’ time. The bank had previously set a target for annual growth of 2%, which translated into about 7.9 billion euros. Sewing also increased a savings target in the wake of a pandemic that forced large numbers of employees to work from home.

“In the first nine months of the year, we achieved year-on-year revenue growth of 8% in the core bank,” Sewing said in the statement. “This positive momentum has continued into the fourth quarter.”

A year-and-a-half into a historic restructuring that aimed to emphasize lending and reduce reliance on the investment bank, Sewing is getting an unexpected boost as the pandemic allows lenders to cut back on office expenses while reviving securities trading that had languished for years. While that’s helped the CEO maintain goals that many analysts had viewed as too ambitious, it’s left him reliant on the trading arm as the lending business struggles with negative interest rates.

Deutsche Bank reported a 31% jump in debt trading in the first nine quarters of the year. The unit -- the only trading arm after Sewing exited equities -- is now a bigger revenue contributor than when former investment bank head Anshu Jain took over as co-CEO.

Trading grew 10% in October and 23% in November from a year earlier, according to a presentation. The lender now expects 9.1 billion euros in revenue at the investment bank for 2020, which translates into about 1.7 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with 1.5 billion euros a year ago. The top line is expected to decline next year when market conditions normalize.

Highlights From Deutsche Bank’s Investor Day:

Investment bank 2022 revenue target EU8.5 billion

Adjusted costs for 2022 EU16.7 billion (was EU17 billion)

Leverage ratio ~4.5% (was ~5%)

Apart from raising the outlook for the investment bank, Germany’s largest lender also said it expects to lower its 2022 adjusted costs by 300 million euros more than previously announced, to 16.7 billion euros. It confirmed most of its other medium-term targets.

Sewing in July last year unveiled the bank’s biggest restructuring in two decades, exiting equities trading and trimming the larger fixed-income operation. A former corporate banker, he had initially planned more aggressive cuts to trading but pinned his hopes on the business when it became clear that negative interest rates would weigh on its other operations.

