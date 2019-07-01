(Bloomberg) -- Christian Sewing is preparing to undo over a decade worth of failed expansion at Deutsche Bank AG.

The chief executive officer may slash headcount by more than a fifth -- as many as 20,000 positions -- in what’s shaping up to be the bank’s biggest makeover in years, two people familiar with the matter said. Some of the heaviest cuts would hit the investment bank as Sewing radically reduces trading of equities and possibly interest-rate derivatives outside Europe, other people have said.

Sewing may present his plan as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The plan hasn’t been formally adopted yet and the number may change, they said. If implemented, Deutsche Bank’s headcount could fall to the lowest level since 2006.

It’s not clear how Deutsche Bank would pay for a large-scale restructuring. Germany’s biggest lender may need to raise 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in equity from investors to implement the reported plans, Bank of America Corp. analysts said in a research note Monday. Sewing is seeking to avoid a capital increase because it would further dilute the holdings of shareholders who have already seen the value of their stock tumble, people familiar have said.

“Deutsche Bank is working on measures to accelerate its transformation so as to improve its sustainable profitability,” a spokeswoman said by email. “We will update all stakeholders if and when required.”

Sewing’s previous turnaround plan, unveiled shortly after he took over as CEO just over a year ago and before holding failed talks with Commerzbank AG, has failed to restore the bank to a healthy level of profitability. The latest announcement caps a long series of strategy shifts stretching back to at least 2009 that alternatively called for growing and shrinking the investment bank.

Deutsche Bank had 91,500 staff at the end of the first quarter, down from 95,400 when Sewing took over.

Deutsche Bank shares gained as much as 3.5% in Frankfurt trading amid a broader stock rally in Europe and were up 3.4% at 7 euros as of 9:13 a.m. The Euro Stoxx 600 index was up 1.1%.

The bank expects to make a formal announcement no later than July 8, one person said. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the plan to cut as many as 20,000 jobs.

Equities Cull

The lender is looking to hire 300 people globally for its wealth management arm by 2021, the unit’s head, Fabrizio Campelli, said in an interview with Reuters on the weekend. He plans to hire those managers across Europe, America and emerging markets, Campelli said.

Deutsche Bank will also make changes to the management board, with investment banking head Garth Ritchie, Chief Regulatory Officer Sylvie Matherat and Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke all potentially leaving, people familiar with the matter have said. Sewing is likely to take over formal oversight of the investment bank at the management board level, they said.

Deutsche Bank is also planning to set up a unit for assets such as long-dated interest rate derivatives it wants to wind down or sell in an effort to cut unprofitable business and free up capital for other areas lines, people familiar have said. The unit could hold as much as 50 billion euros in risk-weighted assets, they said. The bank had 347 billion euros of RWAs at the end of the first quarter.

