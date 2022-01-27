(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing signaled that the bank is looking at executives’ use of personal email accounts to receive and send official business communication.

“We look at all leads we get,” Sewing said in response to a question on Thursday about a Financial Times report earlier in the week that DWS Group Chief Executive Officer Asoka Woehrmann’s used a personal email account to conduct business. “Asoka Woehrmann has done an outstanding job, for which I’m very, very grateful and that’s why I don’t have any doubts,” Sewing said when asked if he still supports Woehrmann as DWS CEO.

At an unfair-dismissal suit earlier this week, whistleblower Desiree Fixler -- who claims the bank’s asset management business overstated its ESG credentials -- also alleged that executives at the unit used private email for bank business, including with her.

“I have over 300 DWS emails to my personal Gmail account, of which more than 150 emails are business oriented,” she told Bloomberg.

Fixler signed a non-disclosure agreement before DWS started sending her restricted information to her email account, a lawyer said at the hearing. “I can only reiterate what was said in public court: there was an NDA in place specifically for this purpose,” a DWS spokesman said.

Fixler said the correspondence started before the NDA. Her case against the firm was unsuccessful.

The subject of employee communication is a hot topic on Wall Street after U.S. authorities last month imposed $200 million in fines on JPMorgan Chase & Co., alleging that even managing directors and other senior supervisors had shrugged off surveillance duties by using platforms such as WhatsApp or personal email addresses.

Read more: JPMorgan Executives Ousted in a $200 Million Probe Land New Jobs

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.