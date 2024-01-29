(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said Germany’s far-right AfD is damaging the economy with anti-democratic policies and blamed the party for contributing to declining investments in the country.

“Right-wing populists and extremists not only divide society, their concepts also lead directly to economic decline,” the CEO of Germany’s largest lender said at his institution’s annual reception in Berlin on Monday.

Highlighting recent polls that show the AfD would emerge as a major force in regional elections in the country’s East later this year, Sewing said that not only the future of democracy is at stake, but also Germany’s reputation as a business location.

“International investors are observing this with increasing skepticism,” he said. “They are also questioning whether they can trust the democratic values and structures that are an important factor in their investment in Germany in the long term,” said Sewing, adding that these doubts would be reflected “more and more in lower investments.”

This month hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest against the AfD and right-wing extremist ideas. The party has also surged in national polls. It’s in second place behind the conservative CDU/CSU — the main opposition bloc — and well ahead of the three parties that form the ruling coalition.

