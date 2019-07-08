Deutsche Bank CEO Says He's ‘Putting My Money Where My Mouth Is’

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s Christian Sewing signaled that he’s going to link his personal wealth even closer to the fortunes of the bank he’s overhauling.

“I’ve decided to invest a substantial amount of my fixed salary over the next years,” the chief executive officer told analysts at a presentation in London on Monday. “I want to lead by example. I am personally putting my money where my mouth is.”

Sewing didn’t provide any more information on the investment, saying details will be disclosed with the bank’s quarterly earnings report later this month.

Deutsche Bank and other publicly traded companies often pay senior staff a portion of their compensation in stock. Generally that relates to bonuses rather than salaries. Sewing held 73,237 Deutsche Bank shares as of Feb. 15 this year, according to the company’s last annual report.

Sewing, who started as CEO in April last year, was awarded about 7 million euros in total compensation for 2018, company filings show. That includes 3.3 million euros in base salary.

